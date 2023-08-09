Home Nation

‘How Prime Ministers Decide’ delves into tackling of pulls and pressures

Publisher David Davidar compared it to a thriller. On every page there is real insight, a nugget of information or an eye-opening quote, he said.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Neerja Chowdhury

Neerja Chowdhury (2nd from left) along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Prithviraj Chavan, and BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi during the book

By Paramita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   For a country obsessed with politics and its prime ministers, few books have been written with insight, first-hand sources or with a gift of storytelling.

At the evening book launch of veteran journalist Neerja Chowdhury’s new book, ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’, published by Aleph, the speakers — all politicians, barring the moderator, anchor Rajdeep Sardesai — were in agreement that this was one of the most important books on the subject “in the last 50 years”. 

The auditorium of the Teen Murti Bhavan library, where the event was held, was chock-a-block with Delhi’s academics, journalists, parliamentarians, and many “sources” of Chowdhury, whom the author credited with giving her the inside information behind key decisions in the corridors of power.    

The book, they said, showed the inner workings of how governments work in a democracy driven by competing pulls and pressures; the ideas and thoughts behind PMs’ decisions, sometimes taken not by the PM himself, but by a cast of “other characters”.

Publisher David Davidar compared it to a thriller. “On every page there is real insight, a nugget of information or an eye-opening quote. Together with the author, they had pulled off a book that they hoped, in Muhammad Ali’s words, would float like a butterfly and sting like a bee,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had been part of the Rajiv Gandhi government, which he left in 1986 in protest against its stand on the Shah Bano case, quipped that as his name has been “mentioned so many times in the book and he was a player” in this key decision, he would refrain from comment. 
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted how the author had not included the current PM, Narendra Modi, in the book, with the caveat that his government was a work in progress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
How Prime Ministers Decide Neerja Chowdhury
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp