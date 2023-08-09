Home Nation

If PM Modi wants, fire in Manipur can be doused in two-three days: Rahul in Rajasthan

More than 150 people have been killed in clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Mangarh Dham, in Banswara. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Mangarh Dham, in Banswara. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire and added that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants, the flames can be doused in two-three days.

Addressing a party rally in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district, he alleged that the prime minister has divided Manipur and for the past two-three months, it seems that the northeastern state is not a part of India.

"The ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire. People are being killed, women are raped. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants, the fire in Manipur can be doused in two-three days, but he wants to keep the fire raging," he said.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3.

More than 150 people have been killed in clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community.

The rally, organised on the occasion of World Tribal Day, marks the beginning of the Congress campaign for the assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year.

Gandhi criticised the BJP for calling tribal people "Vanvasi" instead of Adivasi, saying that it's an insult to them.

He said the BJP calls tribal people "Vanvasi, snatches their jungles and gives them to Adani".

Whereas the Congress wants the tribal population to get their rights and their dreams to be fulfilled, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Manipur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp