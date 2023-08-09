Home Nation

Section of Dharavi residents demand Maharashtra govt handle redevelopment project 

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Dharavi protest

Women raise slogans during a protest against the proposed Dharavi redevelopment project of Adani Group that seeks to transform one of the world's largest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A section of residents of Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday demanded the slum sprawl redevelopment project be handled by the Maharashtra government.

An agitation was held at a ground which was joined by local activists and Aam Aadmi Party.

"Dharavi is the biggest land scam. We want a fresh survey on the eligibility criterion. We demand that all structures to date be considered eligible and residents be given 405 sq feet of houses in Dharavi itself. A survey conducted in 2008 identified 59,000 structures but this number has crossed one lakh now," Aam Aadmi Party activist Sandip Katake claimed.

Organisers of the protest claimed to have secured prior permission from Mumbai Police for the gathering.

Some of the protesters displayed placards opposing the Adani Group.

Katake also demanded that SEZ be set up as Dharavi is a city within the city and is the hub for various small-scale industries and 80% of its population is dependent on local businesses.

One of the protesters, Paul Rafale said, ''Thousands of families are living in Dharavi for decades.If Adani Group agrees to our demands including rent, area of flats, transit camp etc, then we won't have any objection," he said.

The Maharashtra government last month formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm.

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

It was won by Adani Properties in November last year through competitive bidding which also saw realty major DLF and Naman Developers competing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharavi Mumbai slum sprawl redevelopment project Maharashtra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp