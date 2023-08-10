Home Nation

After Nuh, Haryana khaps seek ban on VHP, Bajrang Dal in state

A resolution was passed to restore peace in the Mewat, said Suresh Koth, adding that a demand was made to conduct an impartial inquiry and arrest Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana, Nuh

6 people were killed and over 50 injured in communal riots in Nuh district. (Photo | PTI)

By Hapreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Even as some panchayats in Haryana have called for ostracising Muslims in the aftermath of communal riots in the Nuh district, some khaps in the state are firming up plans to broker peace between the two communities.  Further, the Sarvkhap Panchayat said the activities of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal should be banned in all the villages across the state.

At the same time, some khaps said the government's actions post-violence are justified. The state has more than 90 khaps. Their viewpoints assume significance ahead of the next year’s assembly and parliamentary elections as khaps enjoy considerable influence in villages.

Meanwhile, a maha panchayat under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union was organised on Wednesday in Bas village in Hisar which gave a call to strengthen the communal harmony and brotherhood. Suresh Koth, who organised the mahapanchayat, said that few people tried to disturb the communal harmony. There are few people who say that they will not allow Muslims to enter the villages we dare them to come here and stop our brothers from entering the villages, he said.

A resolution was passed to restore peace in the Mewat, he said, adding that a demand was made to conduct an impartial inquiry and arrest Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. Action should also be taken against those who put provocative speeches and shared videos to incite the clashes, he said.

“Khap leaders are planning to visit Nuh in the coming days. At present, the local administration will not give permission. Once we are given permission and normalcy returns we will go there and talk to the locals of both communities and try to broker peace between them as they have been living peacefully for years,” Sube Singh Smain, national spokesperson of the Sarvkhap Panchayat, told this newspaper.

He further said: “Activities of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal should be banned in all the villages across the state.” As both assembly and Lok Sabha elections are due next year all that has happened is a larger conspiracy to divide the communities and thus polarise the voters of the state, Smain suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Nuh Violence Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal Ban
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp