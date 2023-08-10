After Nuh, Haryana khaps seek ban on VHP, Bajrang Dal in state

Hapreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Even as some panchayats in Haryana have called for ostracising Muslims in the aftermath of communal riots in the Nuh district, some khaps in the state are firming up plans to broker peace between the two communities. Further, the Sarvkhap Panchayat said the activities of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal should be banned in all the villages across the state.

At the same time, some khaps said the government's actions post-violence are justified. The state has more than 90 khaps. Their viewpoints assume significance ahead of the next year’s assembly and parliamentary elections as khaps enjoy considerable influence in villages.

Meanwhile, a maha panchayat under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union was organised on Wednesday in Bas village in Hisar which gave a call to strengthen the communal harmony and brotherhood. Suresh Koth, who organised the mahapanchayat, said that few people tried to disturb the communal harmony. There are few people who say that they will not allow Muslims to enter the villages we dare them to come here and stop our brothers from entering the villages, he said.

A resolution was passed to restore peace in the Mewat, he said, adding that a demand was made to conduct an impartial inquiry and arrest Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. Action should also be taken against those who put provocative speeches and shared videos to incite the clashes, he said.

“Khap leaders are planning to visit Nuh in the coming days. At present, the local administration will not give permission. Once we are given permission and normalcy returns we will go there and talk to the locals of both communities and try to broker peace between them as they have been living peacefully for years,” Sube Singh Smain, national spokesperson of the Sarvkhap Panchayat, told this newspaper.

He further said: “Activities of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal should be banned in all the villages across the state.” As both assembly and Lok Sabha elections are due next year all that has happened is a larger conspiracy to divide the communities and thus polarise the voters of the state, Smain suspects.

