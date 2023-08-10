Home Nation

Another Manipuri woman alleges gang-rape; incident dates to May 3

The FIR was lodged with the Women Police Station, Bishnupur at 4:30 pm on August 9 (Wednesday).

Published: 10th August 2023

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 37-year-old married Meitei woman in Manipur has filed a zero FIR with the police alleging that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants in the hill district of Churachandpur on May 3, the day the ethnic violence in the state broke out.

The police registered a case based on the FIR. However, as the place of occurrence of the alleged crime was in Churachandpur district, the case was transferred to Women Police Station, Churachandpur for further investigation.

Gangrape, assault or criminal force on women with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal conspiracy with common intention were mentioned in the section of “brief description of offence” of the FIR.

According to the FIR, the crime is punishable under IPC sections 376D (gang-rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to local media reports, a medical examination of the woman was conducted.

Thousands of Meiteis, who lived in Kuki-majority Churachandpur, had fled to the Imphal valley in the wake of the violence. Many of them are now lodged in various relief camps in the Bishnupur district.

