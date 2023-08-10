BSP names nine candidates in Chhattisgarh, no decision on seat-sharing arrangement

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared its candidates for nine assembly seats including four unreserved constituencies on Wednesday. BSP, which fought the 2018 Assembly elections entering into an alliance with the regional political outfit ‘Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J’ floated by the former chief minister Ajit Jogi, is yet to take a decision on whether the party will work out a pre-poll seat-sharing adjustment with any party. In the last elections, the BSP won 2 seats in Chhattisgarh.

According to the BSP state leadership, the party still maintains its influence in around 22 out of the 90 constituencies of the state and aims to score from the triangular contest in the given seats. The party has committed a vote bank among the Scheduled Caste segment in the districts of Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa.

The Jogi Congress led by Amit Jogi apparently has ruled out any alliance with the BSP.

Political analyst Parivesh Mishra, familiar with state politics, asserted that the triangular contests in Chhattisgarh are nothing more than a myth as there will be more of a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.

Meanwhile, in an election year, the tribal-dominated regions often remain in focus for the political parties in Chhattisgarh as the tribals constitute around 31 per cent of the total state’s population. Bhupesh Baghel performed ‘bhoomipujan’ of around 2,600 works in south Chhattisgarh on the occasion of World Tribal Day Wednesday. He launched 2,300 development works worth over Rs 637 crore under various departments, including laying foundation stones for 1838 projects and other 462 works.

22 CONSTITUENCIES

According to the BSP state leadership, the party still maintains its influence in around 22 out of the 90 constituencies of the state and aims to score from the triangular contest in the given seats. The party has committed a vote bank among the SC segment in Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa.

RAIPUR: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared its candidates for nine assembly seats including four unreserved constituencies on Wednesday. BSP, which fought the 2018 Assembly elections entering into an alliance with the regional political outfit ‘Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J’ floated by the former chief minister Ajit Jogi, is yet to take a decision on whether the party will work out a pre-poll seat-sharing adjustment with any party. In the last elections, the BSP won 2 seats in Chhattisgarh. According to the BSP state leadership, the party still maintains its influence in around 22 out of the 90 constituencies of the state and aims to score from the triangular contest in the given seats. The party has committed a vote bank among the Scheduled Caste segment in the districts of Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa. The Jogi Congress led by Amit Jogi apparently has ruled out any alliance with the BSP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Political analyst Parivesh Mishra, familiar with state politics, asserted that the triangular contests in Chhattisgarh are nothing more than a myth as there will be more of a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. Meanwhile, in an election year, the tribal-dominated regions often remain in focus for the political parties in Chhattisgarh as the tribals constitute around 31 per cent of the total state’s population. Bhupesh Baghel performed ‘bhoomipujan’ of around 2,600 works in south Chhattisgarh on the occasion of World Tribal Day Wednesday. He launched 2,300 development works worth over Rs 637 crore under various departments, including laying foundation stones for 1838 projects and other 462 works. 22 CONSTITUENCIES According to the BSP state leadership, the party still maintains its influence in around 22 out of the 90 constituencies of the state and aims to score from the triangular contest in the given seats. The party has committed a vote bank among the SC segment in Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa.