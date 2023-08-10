Home Nation

Congress asks why Manipur BJP MP, whose home was burnt down, hasn't been allowed to speak in LS

Jairam Ramesh questioned why MoS RK Ranjan Singh, who represents Manipur Inner constituency has not been asked to speak during the no-trust debate in Parliament.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, BJP MP from Manipur Inner and Minister of State for External Affairs and Education. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that quite a few ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asked why Minister of State and BJP's MP representing Manipur Inner, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, has not been given a chance by the ruling party to speak in Parliament.

Sparks flew on the first two days of the debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Congress on Tuesday with the opposition attacking the Centre over the violence in Manipur and the ruling NDA hitting back at it with corruption and dynasticism jibes.

Several ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju, have spoken during the no-confidence motion till now.

"Quite a few ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion. Why is it so that the only Union MoS and BJP MP in Lok Sabha representing Manipur Inner Parliamentary constituency, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, whose private residence was burnt down, has not been given a chance by the BJP to speak for Manipur in Parliament?" Ramesh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The no-confidence motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the opposition grouping Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. It will conclude with the prime minister's reply on Thursday.

WATCH | MoS RK Ranjan Singh's house set on fire in June 

India Matters
