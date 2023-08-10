First-year student dies under mysterious circumstances at Jadavpur University in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A first-year student of Jadavpur University, one of the premier institutions in West Bengal, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

The student, Swapnadeep Kundu (18), a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, was found in a pool of blood on the ground in front of his hostel building in a naked condition at night. Swapnadeep was taken to a nearby private healthcare unit where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family members of the deceased alleged Swapnadeep was a victim of ragging and they lodged a complaint with Jadavpur police station.

“He had called her mother on Wednesday night saying he was not well and requested her to take him back home. He also expressed his fear while talking to his mother,” said Swapnadeep’s uncle Arup Kundu.

Swapnadeep had taken admission to the Bengali department of the university on August 3 and his classes began on Wednesday.

“He was excited after attending classes on the first day. He was happy about his new venture for higher education. But when he called his mother at night, his excitement was replaced by fear. We were supposed to visit the university on Thursday to discuss the issue and if necessary, to meet the authorities of the institution. But early on Thursday, we received the heart-wrenching news,” said Arup.

In support of their allegation, the family members said the condition of Swapnadeep when he was found indicates foul play. “Had there not been ragging and torture on him, why he was found in a naked condition? He was found beneath the balcony of the building which was close to his hostel room,” alleged a family member.

Students of the universities came to know about the incident after hearing a loud noise and they rushed out of the building only to see Swapnadeep lying unconscious with blood oozing out of his wounds. “He was not in a condition to speak. We informed the university authorities and took him to the hospital,” said a student.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed Swapnadeep qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination but he opted to study Bengali. “Some of his friends told us that he decided to study Bengali going against his family’s wish. We have come across some missing links which we are trying to stitch together to ascertain the reason behind the incident."

Meanwhile, an internal investigation committee has been formed under the leadership of Professor Subinay Chakraborty, Dean of the Science Department of the University, to investigate what exactly happened to Swapnadeep and submit a report within 15 days.

KOLKATA: A first-year student of Jadavpur University, one of the premier institutions in West Bengal, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning. The student, Swapnadeep Kundu (18), a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, was found in a pool of blood on the ground in front of his hostel building in a naked condition at night. Swapnadeep was taken to a nearby private healthcare unit where he succumbed to his injuries. The family members of the deceased alleged Swapnadeep was a victim of ragging and they lodged a complaint with Jadavpur police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “He had called her mother on Wednesday night saying he was not well and requested her to take him back home. He also expressed his fear while talking to his mother,” said Swapnadeep’s uncle Arup Kundu. Swapnadeep had taken admission to the Bengali department of the university on August 3 and his classes began on Wednesday. “He was excited after attending classes on the first day. He was happy about his new venture for higher education. But when he called his mother at night, his excitement was replaced by fear. We were supposed to visit the university on Thursday to discuss the issue and if necessary, to meet the authorities of the institution. But early on Thursday, we received the heart-wrenching news,” said Arup. In support of their allegation, the family members said the condition of Swapnadeep when he was found indicates foul play. “Had there not been ragging and torture on him, why he was found in a naked condition? He was found beneath the balcony of the building which was close to his hostel room,” alleged a family member. Students of the universities came to know about the incident after hearing a loud noise and they rushed out of the building only to see Swapnadeep lying unconscious with blood oozing out of his wounds. “He was not in a condition to speak. We informed the university authorities and took him to the hospital,” said a student. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed Swapnadeep qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination but he opted to study Bengali. “Some of his friends told us that he decided to study Bengali going against his family’s wish. We have come across some missing links which we are trying to stitch together to ascertain the reason behind the incident." Meanwhile, an internal investigation committee has been formed under the leadership of Professor Subinay Chakraborty, Dean of the Science Department of the University, to investigate what exactly happened to Swapnadeep and submit a report within 15 days.