No-confidence motion against Modi government defeated amid Opposition walkout

The no-confidence motion, introduced by the I.N.D.I.A alliance against the Modi government was defeated in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Thursday, amid a walkout by the opposition.

The no-confidence motion was introduced by MP Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, which is part of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, last week against the Modi government over the Manipur violence.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had accepted the motion by the opposition last week after which August 8 to August 10 was set for the debate on the motion.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh, which was later defeated.

