Home Nation

Number of EVs in India grew 50-fold in last ten years, but still not even 1% of non-EVs

In the last 10 years, the registration of EVs across states has increased by more than 50 times while India has witnessed just a 2.5-fold jump in non-EV registration.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

Image for representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country is growing more rapidly than non-electric vehicles, the number of registered EVs at present is still not even one percent of non-EVs.

According to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), in the last 10 years, the registration of EVs across states has increased by more than 50 times while India has witnessed just a 2.5-fold jump in non-EV registration during the same period.     

As per the details provided by Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 53,387 EVs and nearly 14.27 crore non-EVs were registered in all states and Union territories (UTs) excluding Telangana and Lakshadweep till December 31, 2013.

The minister's reply established that the number of EVs has increased considerably since then. About 28.30 lakh EVs are registered, as on August 3, in the centralized database of the government, he informed. The records show that between December, 31 2013 and August 3, about 20.27 crore new non-EVs were registered.

ALSO READ | How lithium is powering electric vehicles

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP B Lingaiah Yadav had sought to know the ‘overall share of EVs’ and ‘disparity of penetration of EVs’ in the states and UTs.

“Presently, EVs are 0.81 percent of the total vehicles as on August 3, 2023,” stated the reply of the minister.

The ministry’s reply further stated that the highest numbers of EVs are registered in Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. There are 5.74 lakh EVs in UP while Maharashtra and Karnataka have 3.05 lakh and 2.48 lakh vehicles powered by electricity respectively. With 2.33 lakh EVs, Delhi is at fourth position and the next state in the list is Rajasthan, which has 1.80 lakh EVs registered.

UP is also on top in the non-EV category with 4.38 crore vehicles. Maharashtra has the second highest number of non-EVs (3.43 crore) and with 3.16 crore non-EVs, Tamil Nadu stands at third position. The other two states having significantly higher numbers of non-EVs registered are Karnataka (2.97 crore) and Gujarat (2.28 crore).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicles ev
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp