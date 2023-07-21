How lithium is powering electric vehicles

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As electric cars are gaining popularity, let us take a look at how lithium-ion batteries are powering e- vehicles. While modern electric vehicles such as Tesla and the Hyundai Ioniq are loaded with high-tech features from the outside, the technology inside the vehicle is a monumental change from how vehicles are powered by internal combustion engines.

To understand how the battery works, we must know that the chemical element Lithium is very reactive, and batteries made with it can hold high voltage and exceptional charge. A lithium-ion-powered battery contains cells that have a positive cathode and a negative anode.

There is an electrolyte that separates these two layers, and through chemical reactions that release electrons, the battery can provide electric energy to whatever it is plugged into, be it an electric car or a smartphone.

The number of cells in the battery determines its capacity, measured in kWh. According to Renault, the principle behind the lithium-ion battery is to circulate electrons by creating a difference in potential between two electrodes, one negative and the other positive, that is immersed in a conductive ionic liquid called the electrolyte.

When the battery is powering a device, the electrons accumulated in the negative electrode are released via an external circuit to travel to the positive electrode: this is the discharging phase. Conversely, when the battery is charging, the energy supplied by the charger sends the electrons back from the positive electrode to the negative. Different battery types vary by ion types, electrode materials and associated electrolytes.

