PM Narendra Modi replies to debate on no-confidence motion against his government in Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Highlights from the speech:

People of the country have repeatedly reposed trust in our govt, I want to thank them all

The opposition brought a no-confidence motion in 2018 also, I had said it was their floor test, not of govt, and was proven right

The no-confidence motion is always lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with a record-breaking mandate

There was a need for discussion on important bills aimed at the welfare of people, but the opposition was interested in politicking

For the opposition, the party is above the country; they have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people

Centuries are being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls are being bowled from there (opposition benches)

Country watching you, but every time you have disappointed it

The opposition couldn't prepare for a debate on the no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand, even its sympathisers are disappointed

The tallest leader in Opposition ranks not on the list of speakers; Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

I don't know what was the compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe a call was made from Kolkata

Our only resolution and goal should be the development of the country

In 2014, a full majority govt came after three decades and we got a bigger mandate in 2019 because of our track record

We gave a scam-free govt to youth, and gave them an opportunity to fly high; we also restored the pride of the country and took it to new heights

Some trying to tarnish our image on the global stage, but the world knows the truth and won't be misled

PM Modi says poverty going down in India, cites NITI Aayog and IMF data to state that country has almost got rid of extreme poverty

Opposition has an 'ostrich-like approach', I thank its leaders for wearing black in House as I see that as 'kaala teeka'

I convert abuses, and unparliamentary language hurled at me by opposition into tonic

Opposition has 'secret power', anyone for whom it wishes ill is blessed instead

Opposition said bad things about govt aerospace firm HAL but today it is touching new heights of success

Opposition spread misgivings about LIC, but the insurance firm also touched new heights

My tip to those interested in the stock market - invest in govt companies and your money will grow

In our third term, India will become the third-largest economy in the world

Oppn should ask how I'll make our economy the third largest in the world; if Cong thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision

The mantra of 'reform, perform and transform' as well as proper planning and hard work have taken the country to new heights

When you'll bring a no-confidence motion in 2028, the country will be among the top three economies globally, this is our belief

Congress and its friends have a history of doubting India's capabilities and prowess

Congress and its friends used to trust Pakistan when it disowned acts of attacking our borders, sending terrorists into our territory

Congress takes pride in amplifying false propaganda of any global survey tarnishing India's image

Congress is so blinded by arrogance that it cannot see ground reality, and people have deep no-confidence in it

People of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha have been declaring no-confidence in Congress for years

I express sympathies with my opposition friends; they performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru

You're trying to pass off the old vehicle as an electric one just by applying new paint

Opposition needed 'NDA' to stay alive, they just added two 'I's to it due to their arrogance

Opposition thinks it can increase its credibility by using INDIA name for an alliance

Nothing is Congress' own, from its poll symbol to ideas, everything has been borrowed from someone else

Congress adopted a flag similar to the national tricolour to add credibility, they also 'stole' Gandhi's surname for gains

This is not INDIA but 'Ghamandia' alliance; everyone there wants to be 'groom', be PM

Whenever circumstances will change, knives will be out in opposition alliance

Our Constitution framers had criticised dynastic politics because it is harmful for common people's rights

Congress likes 'parivarvaad', 'darbarvaad'; darbar system snatched rights of stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Chandra Shekhar

For years they have been launching 'failed product', every time it 'fails'

Congress running 'loot ki dukaan', 'nafrat ka bazaar'; they sell partition, Emergency, atrocities and appeasement politics

They know their new shop will be shut down soon

'Ghamandia' alliance wants an economy that will weaken country, pull it back by decades

Opposition walks out amid PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha; PM says they want to speak but cannot listen

Had opposition been interested in discussing Manipur, we could have had a detailed discussion separately

Home Minister called opposition for discussion; he spoke on Manipur in detail Wednesday but opposition only wants to do politics

Heinous crimes committed against women in Manipur; Centre, state govt making all efforts to get culprits punished

Entire country stands with the women of Manipur, this House is with them too

I want to assure the people of Manipur that we will together find a solution and restore peace in the state

Some people here were wishing for the 'death of Bharat Mata', how can they speak like this

Congress' history has been one of disintegrating 'Maa Bharati'

They have murdered the trust of the people of the northeast, wounds that keep appearing from time to time

The root cause of problems in the Northeast is Congress and its politics

Manipur had become a victim of ethnic clashes during the erstwhile Congress regime

During Congress rule in Manipur temples used to be closed by evening, and it was impossible to worship

PM Modi says his govt gave priority to the northeast, cites development works carried out in the region in the last nine years

I compliment the opposition for listening to me and bringing a no-confidence motion in 2023 but they did so without any preparation

I request the opposition to be better prepared when they bring a no-confidence motion in 2028

What has happened in Manipur is painful, but no one should play politics on it

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which has turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Over 170 people have been killed and thousands injured since the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

Centre, state govt making all efforts to get culprits punished Entire country stands with the women of Manipur, this House is with them too I want to assure the people of Manipur that we will together find a solution and restore peace in the state Some people here were wishing for the 'death of Bharat Mata', how can they speak like this Congress' history has been one of disintegrating 'Maa Bharati' They have murdered the trust of the people of the northeast, wounds that keep appearing from time to time The root cause of problems in the Northeast is Congress and its politics Manipur had become a victim of ethnic clashes during the erstwhile Congress regime During Congress rule in Manipur temples used to be closed by evening, and it was impossible to worship PM Modi says his govt gave priority to the northeast, cites development works carried out in the region in the last nine years I compliment the opposition for listening to me and bringing a no-confidence motion in 2023 but they did so without any preparation I request the opposition to be better prepared when they bring a no-confidence motion in 2028 What has happened in Manipur is painful, but no one should play politics on it Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which has turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre. 