Power corridor: Jairam Ramesh may quit as chairman of key standing committee

By Express News Service

Jairam ramesh may quit as chairman of key standing committee

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hinted at quitting the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, accusing the Modi government of steamrolling three crucial Bills. He tweeted that the Bills that radically amend the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and the Forest Conservation Act 1980, and the Bill to set up Anusandhan National Research Foundation were not referred to the key panel.

‘Early wedlocks, teen pregnancies, anaemia killing young tribal moms’

Around half of maternal deaths in the tribal population are caused by early marriages, teen pregnancies and anaemia, said a parliamentary panel headed by BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Vijaykumar Gavit. Around 30 per cent of tribal girls marry before turning 18, it said, adding, “Early marriages and the resultant pregnancy, combined with anaemia, are causing 46 per cent of maternal deaths among tribals.” Rajasthan, MP and Jharkhand had run successful programmes to stop early marriages, she said.

11,095 private vehicles scrapped under policy, says government

Since the introduction of the vehicle scrapping policy, about 11,095 private vehicles have been scrapped in the country, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to the ministry, a maximum of 78 per cent of the vehicles scrapped till July were from Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, 1,730 were scrapped; In Madhya Pradesh, 340 private vehicles were condemned. In Haryana 177 vehicles were, in Assam 70 and in Chandigarh 60 vehicles were scrapped.

The coastal aquaculture authority bill amended

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment ) Bill, 2023, permitting coastal aquaculture activities within the coastal regulation zones. The coastal aquaculture activities is mostly confined to brackish water shrimp culture. With this, the registration granted under Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act shall prevail.

‘150 cases of workplace sexual abuse this year’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received 150 cases of sexual harassment of women at workplaces till Aug 9 this year, Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In 2022, the figure was 287, while in 2021, it stood at 250. In 2020, NCW received 201 complaints of workplace harassment of women.

730-day child care leave for govt staff: Minister

Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of childcare leave, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. “Female and single male government servants appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union, are eligible for child care leaves under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 for a maximum period of 730 days during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of a differently-abled child,” he said.

Jairam ramesh may quit as chairman of key standing committee Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hinted at quitting the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, accusing the Modi government of steamrolling three crucial Bills. He tweeted that the Bills that radically amend the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and the Forest Conservation Act 1980, and the Bill to set up Anusandhan National Research Foundation were not referred to the key panel. ‘Early wedlocks, teen pregnancies, anaemia killing young tribal moms’ Around half of maternal deaths in the tribal population are caused by early marriages, teen pregnancies and anaemia, said a parliamentary panel headed by BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Vijaykumar Gavit. Around 30 per cent of tribal girls marry before turning 18, it said, adding, “Early marriages and the resultant pregnancy, combined with anaemia, are causing 46 per cent of maternal deaths among tribals.” Rajasthan, MP and Jharkhand had run successful programmes to stop early marriages, she said. 11,095 private vehicles scrapped under policy, says government Since the introduction of the vehicle scrapping policy, about 11,095 private vehicles have been scrapped in the country, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to the ministry, a maximum of 78 per cent of the vehicles scrapped till July were from Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, 1,730 were scrapped; In Madhya Pradesh, 340 private vehicles were condemned. In Haryana 177 vehicles were, in Assam 70 and in Chandigarh 60 vehicles were scrapped.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The coastal aquaculture authority bill amended Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment ) Bill, 2023, permitting coastal aquaculture activities within the coastal regulation zones. The coastal aquaculture activities is mostly confined to brackish water shrimp culture. With this, the registration granted under Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act shall prevail. ‘150 cases of workplace sexual abuse this year’ The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received 150 cases of sexual harassment of women at workplaces till Aug 9 this year, Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In 2022, the figure was 287, while in 2021, it stood at 250. In 2020, NCW received 201 complaints of workplace harassment of women. 730-day child care leave for govt staff: Minister Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of childcare leave, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. “Female and single male government servants appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union, are eligible for child care leaves under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 for a maximum period of 730 days during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of a differently-abled child,” he said.