Assam delimitation: EC tweaks names of one Lok Sabha, 19 Assembly seats

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission published the final order for delimitation of constituencies for Assam on Friday, tweaking the nomenclatures of 19 Assembly and one Parliamentary constituencies.

The constituencies were delimited based on the 2001 Census. The number of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies remained the same – 126 and 14 respectively.

One Parliamentary and six Assembly constituencies got paired names following delimitation.

The constituencies whose nomenclatures have been revised are Mankachar (now BirsingJarua), South Salmara (Mankachar), Manikpur (Srijangram), Bhowanipur (Bhowanipur-Sorbhog), Rupshi (Pakabetbari), Boko (Boko-Chaygaon), Hajo (Hajo-Sualkuchi), Gobardhana (Manas), Batadraba (Dhing), Nagaon (Nagaon-Batadraba), Sootea (Nadaur), Chabua (Chabua-Lahowal), Moran (Khowang), Dima Hasao (Haflong), Algapur (Algapur-Katlicherra), Badarpur (Karimganj North), North Karimganj (Karimganj South), South Karimganj (Patharkandi) and Ratabari (Ram Krishna Nagar).

The Kaliabor Parliamentary seat, currently represented by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, has been renamed as Kaziranga.

Altogether 19 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The ST Assembly seats increased from 16 to 19. Similarly, the number of Scheduled Caste seats increased from eight to nine.

In a statement, the EC said the reservation of constituencies for SC and ST communities was done on the basis of the provisions laid down in Article 330 and 332 of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, held public hearings in Guwahati to provide an opportunity to the people, public representatives, political leaders and other stakeholders to express their views.

The public hearings were part of the consultative exercise by the Commission during the process of delimitation. All those who filed suggestions and objections in response to the public notice were specifically heard. The Commission heard over 1,200 representations from 31 districts and held meetings with over 20 political parties.

“Around 45% of the total 1,222 suggestions/objections received in the Commission have been addressed in the final proposal. In around 5% of the representations, the demands raised were found beyond the constitutional and statutory provisions and hence, could not be acceded to. The requests made in all the remaining suggestions/objections were not found feasible to accommodate,” the statement said.

