Home Nation

BJP leader out on walk near residence shot dead in UP's Moradabad

"Recently, he had moved a no-confidence motion against the existing block chief which led to this incident," his brother told police.

Published: 11th August 2023 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader out on walk near residence shot dead in UP's Moradabad

BJP leader from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad. (CCTV grab)

By IANS

MORADABAD: A BJP leader from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad.

He was taking a walk outside his apartment with his brother Puneet when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on him on Thursday evening. His brother rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Anuj, a resident of Aliya Nekpur village in Sambhal, has an apartment in a society in Moradabad.

He had unsuccessfully contested block chief elections from Asmoli block in Sambhal district and lost by 17 votes.

He was an active party member and was seen at all party meetings in Sambhal.

"Recently, he had moved a no-confidence motion against the existing block chief which led to this incident," his brother told police.

Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena and SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

SSP Meena said, "The family lodged a complaint against Amit Chaudhary and Aniket and an unidentified person. We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused."

Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moradabad Anuj Chaudhary Sambhal BJP leader killed
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp