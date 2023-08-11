Home Nation

Enough evidence to put Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial, Delhi police tell court

The city police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a 'prime facie' case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

Published: 11th August 2023 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Friday told a metropolitan court there was enough evidence to put outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The city police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a 'prime facie' case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

"Accused persons must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted," public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing police, told the court.

He told the court there was enough evidence to frame charges, including under 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh.

ALSO READ | Hugging, touching woman without sexual intent is not an offence, Brij Bhushan tells court

The court will now hear the matter on August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

The metropolitan court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court's prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi police Brij Bhushan Singh WFI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp