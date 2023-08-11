India issues advisory asking its citizens in Niger to leave the country at the earliest

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Niger asking them to leave the country at the earliest. There are approximately 250 Indians in Niger.

"The government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through a land border utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday.

Further, those nationals who are planning to travel to Niger in the coming days have also been similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises.

"All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously," added Bagchi.

The Indian Embassy is assisting Indians who are seeking help to leave Niger.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) has called for the immediate release of the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a military coup on 26th July.

"We urge for the immediated released of President Bazoum. Such treatment of a democratically elected leader is unacceptable," said the AU Commission’s President Moussa Faki Mahamat in a statement issued on Friday.

Moussa Faki also urged the international community to help save President Bazoum and pool in their efforts to do so.

The AU said on Friday that it was concerned about "the deterioration of President Mohamed Bazoum's detention conditions."

Moussa Faki also said that the AU supported the response of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the situation in Niger. ECOWAS says its forces were on standby – in case a need arose to intervene.

