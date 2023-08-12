AIIMS reels under severe faculty shortage

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AIIMS, which has emerged as a brand for the premier medical institute and research body, is facing a grave shortage of teaching faculty.

As many as 347 faculty positions in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remain unfilled which accounts for over 28 per cent of such sanctioned posts.

The situation is grimmer in overall faculty strength across 20 old and new AIIMS situated countrywide. As per the data, the cumulative vacant positions at all 20 Institute of National Importance swell up to 40 per cent.

The information was shared by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in response to a query raised in Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Jyotsna Charandas Mahant.

According to the data, about 5,527 faculty positions in all AIIMS have been sanctioned, of which, 2,161 are vacant currently. AIIMS, New Delhi is leading the list of such institutes.

Notably, in April this year, AIIMS, New Delhi Director M Srinivas launched 'Mission Recruitment’ to fill up vacancies across departments and disciplines in the top medical institute with the objective to bring down the unfilled posts to “near zero” by September this year.

No data was shared about his many such vacancies were filled under this initiative.

Meanwhile, listing the measures the Union Health Ministry has taken to improve the shortage of faculty, the minister stated that the upper age limit for direct recruitment against the posts of Professor and Additional Professor has been raised from 50 years to 58 years.

"Contractual engagement of retired faculty of Government Medical Colleges/Institutes up to 70 years of age has been allowed," he added in his reply.

Mandaviya also informed the House that centralized recruitment for Nursing cadres has been implemented.

Besides, he also pointed out that the status of recruitment in various AIIMS is monitored at the level of the Ministry.

Additionally, Mandaviya's reply revealed that under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the setting up of 150 bedded critical care block has been approved in seven AIIMS at Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Institute Sanctioned Strength Vacancy

AIIMS Delhi 1207 347

AIIMS Kalyani 259 151

AIIMS Madurai 183 141

AIIMS Raipur 305 115

AIIMS Rajkot 183 111

AIIMS Bhopal 305 109

AIIMS Guwahati 183 100

