Ashok Gehlot hits out at senior Congress leaders at strategy session for Rajasthan Assembly polls

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been displaying a more aggressive side as the state assembly draws closer.

During a party meeting, Gehlot targeted several senior leaders, including two ministers and one former minister from his cabinet. The reason for his sudden aggression towards his own party leaders is currently under speculation within political circles.

Sources reveal that during the meeting, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas advocated for an assertive strategy in the forthcoming assembly elections. Chief Minister Gehlot responded sharply, "I am well aware of your assertiveness, often veering off-topic when you speak. It is Venugopal ji who tolerates your approach. If the decision was mine, I would not hesitate to take action."

He further stated, "If I were in Venugopal's place, I would have quickly addressed issues of indiscipline within a day."

As these words reverberated in the room, a palpable sense of solemnity enveloped the gathering. Political analysts say Gehlot's anger stems from unwarranted statements made by Khachariawas in the case of Jaipur Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar.

In a similar vein, Gehlot also got upset when Raghu Sharma voiced concerns about potential electoral losses due to caste-based census.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, CM Gehlot retorted, "The stance on the caste-based census is not mine alone; it is the party's national standpoint. Rahul Gandhi articulated this in Karnataka consistently. If you feel strongly about it, go to Delhi and address Rahul Gandhi directly. The creation of the Kekri district should have uplifted your spirits, yet your discontent persists."

Raghuveer Meena, an AICC member, was also in the line of fire during the meeting. Meena had raised objections to the Chief Minister's announcement of OBC reservations during a visit to the religious site of Mangarh Dham, a few days ago. CM Gehlot rebuked Meena, stating, "Do you consider yourself more knowledgeable than me? Your words lack forethought." This intervention appeared to calm Raghuveer Meena's stance.

Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi was also not exempt from the Chief Minister's critical appraisal. CM Gehlot remarked, "Despite three consecutive losses in assembly elections, you were still sent to Rajya Sabha by the party's high command. It is time to secure at least one victory and contribute to the party's success. work hard to garner support across the entire state."

The topic of the alleged attempts to topple the government was also raised during the meeting, with Chief Minister Gehlot asserting that the BJP made three unsuccessful bids to destabilise the government, with the involvement of some of their colleagues.

Political experts are speculating about the reasons behind Gehlot's display of anger and what precipitated his strong words during the Political Affairs Committee meeting. Some speculate that the formation of a committee from Delhi, coupled with the summoning of the meeting, has irked the Chief Minister. Others contend that the Congress high command seeks to incorporate Sachin Pilot in the Rajasthan election campaign, a move Gehlot is reportedly unprepared for.

Alternatively, experts suggest that Chief Minister Gehlot is frustrated with the lack of discipline and apathetic attitudes among party leaders.

Many also believe that after the settlement of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had been a headache for Gehlot for a long time, Gehlot has started cracking down on other senior leaders of the party as well. Raghu Sharma and Pratap Singh had increased their political stature in state politics in the last few years and were successful in establishing direct contact with Congress's high command. Gehlot gave a message to them with his strong stance that he will continue to dominate in the coming elections.

Alternatively, experts suggest that Chief Minister Gehlot, intensely engaged in strategizing a return to power, is frustrated with the lack of discipline, apathetic attitudes and frivolous rhetoric among party leaders. This perhaps underscores his intent to convey that leaders displaying indiscipline or those with a tenuous grip on their constituencies should anticipate the possibility of being denied party tickets.

After the strategy session, Gehlot also announced that this time the Congress will fight the Rajasthan elections on the same model as the party fought in Karnataka. This meeting was convened on Friday by Senior Observer Madhusudan Mistry and Observer Shashikant Senthil, with Lok Sabha in charge and Political Affairs Committee members gathering in the PCC war room.

This assembly, presided over by KC Venugopal, saw the participation of 35 members, including Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several prominent leaders in Rajasthan including Gehlot and Pilot both.

