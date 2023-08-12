Home Nation

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes three years of imprisonment for spreading fake news

Under section 195 of the new bill, those spreading 'fake news' or 'misleading information' jeopardising India's sovereignty and security shall be punished for up to three years of imprisonment.

Published: 12th August 2023

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha.

The proposed bill, which has been referred to the Standing Committee for review, contains a provision under section 195 that deals with those spreading 'fake news or misleading information' jeopardising the sovereignty and security of India shall be punished for up to three years of imprisonment. 

Section 195 (1) d reads," makes or publishes false or misleading information jeopardising the sovereignty unity and integrity or security of India, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both."

The section is contained under Chapter 11 of the newly proposed bill under 'Of Offences against the Public Tranquility' under the subject of 'Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration.' 

The provisions related to 'Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration' were under Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code. 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha that aimed at giving justice and protecting the rights given to Indian citizens by Constitution.  While introducing the bills, Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by Constitution to the citizens. 

He said that the three bills - The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill, 2023- fulfil a vow outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to end all signs of slavery. 

The bills will abolish the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Code, (1898), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 made by the British. 

"The Indian Penal Code, 1860 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023," he said.

