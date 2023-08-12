UK pledges funds to curb Khalistani extremism

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Britain has announced new funding of GBP 95,000 (around Rs 1 crore) to tackle pro-Khalistani extremism that has threatened to damage Indian missions and its employees in the United Kingdom. The announcement was made during Britain’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, who is in India to bolster cooperation on security initiatives. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

“A deeper partnership between our nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I am committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes,” Tugendhat said.

The latest funding will enhance the British government’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistani extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint Extremism Task Force, Tugendhat said after meeting Jaishankar.

The Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by pro-Khalistani supporters earlier this year, prompting India’s strong reaction. “We discussed how India and the UK could make their partnership more contemporary and productive. The current global scenario offers many opportunities to develop our ties,’’ said Jaishankar after meeting the British minister.

“The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place,” Tugendhat said.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting in Kolkata (August 12), presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence,’’ said the UK Minister.

Minister Tugendhat also visited the Central Bureau of Investigation office to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud and also met the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The UK Government recently launched a Fraud Strategy, which includes a new National Fraud Squad that will work with local forces, international partners – including the CBI – and the UK intelligence community to ensure that fraud cells are shut down.

