Amit Shah compares opposition alliance to 'old wine in old bottle', says BJP will return to power

By Express News Service

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the opposition alliance comparing it to "old wine in an old bottle" and claiming it was a group of leaders involved in corruption of 12 lakh Crore.

Union Home Minister Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a regional centre of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

During his address to the gathering, Shah also attacked the opposition Congress claiming that throughout its reign, India's economy never advanced past the 11th position in the world, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi vaulted it to the 5th position in a single stroke.

"The UPA and Congress are a group of leaders involved in 12 lakh crore corruption, They've changed their name now, haven't they? However, they must be referred to as UPA...Who will vote for those who have committed a 12 lakh crore scam?" Shah added.

"Have you ever heard the expression, 'Old wine in a new bottle?'" But here, both the bottle and the wine are ancient. So, do not get cheated.The BJP will return to power with a landslide under PM Modi's leadership," He added

Shah further said many of us have not seen the country's struggle for independence and have not got the opportunity to die for the nation.

"Many people say had they been there, they would have sacrificed their life for the nation.

We do not need to sacrifice our life for the nation, but nobody can stop us from living for the nation," he said.

Shah also said that while he is not against English as a language, it is our responsibility to keep the Gujarati language alive.

"If a student does not learn Gujarati, he will not recognise Gujarat, and the country. And if he does not recognise the country, he will never do anything good for it. If we do not introduce our children to the 15,000 years' old culture of our country, then we shall be responsible for endangering our culture," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

