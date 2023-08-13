India, China to hold 19th round of talks to disengage troops from remaining standoff points in Ladakh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the thrust on restoration of the patrolling rights up to the traditional patrolling points (PPs) Indian Army's Corps Commander on Monday will meet the Chinese Corps Commander for talks to disengage troops from the remaining standoff points in Eastern Ladakh.

The sources confirmed that the 19th round of SHMCL talks will be conducted at the Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point, on the Indian Side.

It was exclusively reported earlier by this Newspaper that the Indian army has put its foot down on the issue of the restoration of patrolling rights till traditional points in the remaining standoff locations, as the talks between India and China are currently underway for the disengagement of troops in Eastern Ladakh both at the diplomatic and military level.

The sources had told the TNIE, "The Indian Stance on the standoff points has remained consistent, i.e. restoration of status quo ante as of April 2020." And importantly, this "entails the restoration of patrolling rights till the traditional patrolling points."

The "friction" due to the standoff between the ground forces of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) remains at two friction points Depsang and Demchok.

The technical term for Corps Commanders Talks is Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL). Talks at the SHMCL levels took place for the first time on June 6, 2020. Else, matters were resolved at the Higher Commander Level (Major General) meetings.

Putting an emphasis that the processes of disengagement from Galwan, Gogra, Hotsprings and North and south banks of Pangong Tso does not change India's claim over the alignment of LAC, the sources said, "All disengagements carried out earlier also have been done on the basis of mutual and equal security with no prejudice to LAC claims by either side."

But, the standoff at Depsang is of much significance because the Chinese troops have blocked access to PPs 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. The area out of access, as per the sources, is around 952 sq km

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the five PPs, which are located east of the strategic Sub-Sector North road, are close to the LAC, but not located right at the LAC. However, they are located inside the line that marks Indian Territory.

Sub Sector North, of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most important. The terrain is such that large-scale armour operations are possible. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the DSDBO road.

By sitting at the Y Junction, China can obstruct India's movement. Depsang is also a link towards Siachen and the DBO airfield. The Y Junction is about 20kms from the strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi.

The PPs are patrolling points identified and marked on the LAC where regular patrolling is done to assert the physical claim about the LAC. As per general estimates, G 219 (Tibet- Xinjiang Highway) is at a distance of less than 4 hours from Depsang

The average altitude ranges from 14,000 ft to 18,000ft. There are valleys and plains which allow fast movement of vehicles

But, the problems exist due to differences in perception regarding the present boundary between India and China which came into existence after the 1962 border war. It is known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is a military-held line.

The sources told this newspaper, the problems keep occurring as there exist differences in perceptions among the border guarding forces of both countries about the actual alignment of the boundary on the ground.

The other standoff which remains is at the Charding Nonong Nallah in Demchok with around three tents pitched across. The LAC passes through CNN.

Tension prevails along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh with more than 50, 000 soldiers from each side along with heavy equipment like Missiles, Artillery, Tanks and other heavy equipment being deployed since May 2020.

