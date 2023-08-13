Home Nation

Worker stuck in 70-feet deep trench in Punjab's Jalandhar for over 15 hours; rescue operation on

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Basrampur village on the Kartarpur-Kapurthala road during the ongoing construction work of the Delhi-Katra expressway.

Rescue operation underway after a worker got stuck in a trench, in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Efforts are underway to rescue a 55-year-old worker who has been stuck for over 15 hours in a 60-70 feet deep trench in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday.

Suresh along with another worker Pawan was in the borewell to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath.

Though Pawan came out, Suresh got trapped after sand fell on him, they said.

The trench was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.

A joint operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force is underway to rescue Suresh who hails from Haryana's Jind, officials said.

Soil excavation machines have been pressed into service for the rescue operation. A medical team and an ambulance have also been deployed at the site, the officials said.

Jasbir Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Jalandhar, is supervising the rescue operation while officials of the district administration, police and health departments are also present on the spot, they said.

Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh visited the spot on Saturday night.

