Grammy winner Ricky Kej releases Indian National Anthem rendition with largest orchestra in UK

By PTI

LONDON: On the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Monday released a rendition of the country's National Anthem recorded with the largest orchestra ever at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

The recording of ‘Jana Gana Mana' features a 100-piece British orchestra from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) and was recorded a few days ago in time for India's Independence Day on Tuesday.

Kej and the Indian mission in London called on members of the diaspora to share the one-minute-long video as they mark the milestone.

“A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London,” Kej tweeted.

"This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem, and it is spectacular! The ‘Jaya He' at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer. I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day – use it, share it, watch it, but with respect. It is yours now. Jai Hind,” he said.

The RPO is recognised as the UK's "most in-demand" orchestra, founded by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 – a year before India's independence.

Its stated mission is to place orchestral music at the heart of contemporary society and, through collaboration with creative partners, foster deeper engagement with communities to ensure that live orchestral music is accessible to as inclusive and diverse an audience as possible.

“Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy Award winner, always innovative, always at the cutting edge of doing something new in the world of music. This year, we congratulate and thank Ricky for putting together a unique project – celebrating India on its Independence Day with a recording and a performance of India's National Anthem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London; the largest-ever orchestra to record the Indian National Anthem and put out as a tribute to India,” said Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

The High Commission in London will mark the occasion with a customary flag-hoisting ceremony and its own rendition of the National Anthem on Tuesday morning.

