Rain fury: Nine dead in Shimla temple collapse, several feared trapped 

By Online Desk

As many as nine people died and dozens are feared trapped after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday, the State CM said.

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.



As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may… August 14, 2023

The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials are carrying out rescue operations at the Lord Shiva temple in the Summer Hill area.

Several houses were reportedly buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

#WATCH | Landslide strikes a temple building in Shimla following heavy rainfall in the area, operation underway to rescue stranded persons



(Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/MVYxIS9gt3 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan and around 25-30 people were present in the temple when the tragedy took place, said a police official to IANS.

A rescue operation at the site is currently underway.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently at the spot.

ALSO READ| Rain fury in Uttarakhand, defence building collapses

As many as nine people died and dozens are feared trapped after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday, the State CM said. “Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may…googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023 The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials are carrying out rescue operations at the Lord Shiva temple in the Summer Hill area. Several houses were reportedly buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area. #WATCH | Landslide strikes a temple building in Shimla following heavy rainfall in the area, operation underway to rescue stranded persons (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/MVYxIS9gt3 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023 The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan and around 25-30 people were present in the temple when the tragedy took place, said a police official to IANS. A rescue operation at the site is currently underway. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently at the spot. ALSO READ| Rain fury in Uttarakhand, defence building collapses