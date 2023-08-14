Home Nation

Rain fury: Nine dead in Shimla temple collapse, several feared trapped 

The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials are carrying out rescue operations at the Lord Shiva temple in the Summer Hill area.

Published: 14th August 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shimla temple collapse

Police, district administration and locals carry out rescue operation after collapse of a temple following a massive landslide near Summer Hill in Shimla. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

As many as nine people died and dozens are feared trapped after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday, the State CM said. 

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Several houses were reportedly buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan and around 25-30 people were present in the temple when the tragedy took place, said a police official to IANS. 

A rescue operation at the site is currently underway.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently at the spot. 

Shimla Shiv Mandir collapse Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Himachal pradesh rains

