Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with Nuh violence

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

A self-proclaimed cow vigilante Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi has been arrested by Haryana Police from Faridabad in connection with the August 1 communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana.

A fresh case has been registered against him for carrying illegal weapons in Jalabhishek Yatra and clashing with police personnel when they seized the weapons.

Sources said Bittu Bajrangi has been arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nuh Police on the evening of August 15.

The violence broke out following clashes between the mob and the participants of Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

A case was registered against Bajrangi and others on charges of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, voluntarily causing harm to deter a public worker from doing duties, rioting and Arms Act on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu at Sadar Police Station of Nuh.

In her complaint, Kundu stated, "We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and trishuls marching to Nalhar temple. I was on law and order duty and stopped them. I ordered the police personnel to seize their weapons and they started raising slogans against the police. They manhandled the police personnel. As the police tried to leave with their weapons in the police vehicles they blocked the vehicle by lying in front of the vehicles. Another police team came to intervene but they opened the rear gates of the police vehicle and fled with weapons. I was busy with post-clash law and order resumption so lodging a complaint was delayed."

Sources said that Bajrangi who was identified through social media posts and some of his unidentified supporters were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple when Kundu and her team stopped them.

"He is being questioned by the CIA team regarding the violence," said an official.

A case was earlier also registered against him at Faridabad over one of his social media videos allegedly instigating Nuh clashes under section 295A of IPC at Dabua Police Station he was arrested and released on bail.



