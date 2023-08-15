Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces new scheme ‘Abua Awas Yojna’ to build homes for needy

By Express News Service

RANCHI: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced ‘Abua Awas Yojna’ at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore under which, three-room houses will be made available to the needy in the next two years.

Hoisting the tricolour at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, Soren said his government was constantly striving to build a strong state and making honest attempts to fulfil the promises made to the people of this state.

“As I promised to the people of this state, today I announce a new scheme, ‘Abua Awas Yojana’ from this stage. Under this scheme, the state government will spend around 15,000 crores from its fund and provide houses to the needy in the next two years,” said Soren.

Several other schemes are being carried out in the state for the welfare of the poor and needy, he added.

He further added that appointments to about 38,000 posts in various categories were on the anvil while ensuring that the people from the state get its benefits.

To speed up the process of recruitment in the state, the requisition has already been sent to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission to start the recruitment process, he said. “Publication of advertisement has already been done for recruitment of 36,000 posts and the process of appointment will be completed very soon” Soren said.

The state government is making all efforts to ensure that people get their dues and the ‘Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023’ has been passed in the Assembly to ensure a clean and transparent selection process in competitive examinations and secure the future of the youth, he added.

According to Soren, ‘Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana’ has also been started in 80 blocks of the state for the skill development of the youth. ‘Mukhyamantri Rozgar Srijan Yojana’ is also being implemented to provide loans at cheap and subsidised rates to the tribal, dalit, backward, minority and differently-abled youth for self-employment, under which, a total loan amount of Rs 105 crore was released in the financial year 2022-23, CM said.

Counting on the achievements of the state government during the last three years, the chief minister said the universal pension scheme has been started in the state and Rs 1400 crore was given to 35 lakh beneficiaries as pension till July 2023.

