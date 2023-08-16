Bihar CM to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, other Opposition leaders

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The main architect of the Opposition alliance against BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Wednesday, sources said. He will leave for New Delhi at around 12.30 pm.

The JD (U) supremo will be meeting Kejriwal after the Delhi Ordinance Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha.

It is expected that during his visit, Nitish will also meet the leaders of the Opposition parties, who have come together to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the BJP.

Nitish will be accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues. After the meeting, Nitish is scheduled to visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial, where he will pay tribute to the former Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar served as the Railways Minister in the government of Vajpayee.

On Tuesday, he had said that it would be the last time PM Modi was hoisting the tricolour from the Red Fort.

Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met at Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi.

The next meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The first meeting of the Opposition alliance was hosted by Nitish at his residence in the state capital. The second was in Bengaluru. In the Bengaluru conclave, the Opposition alliance was named 'INDIA'.

Earlier, Nitish had said that all issues including the seat-sharing arrangement would be discussed and finalised in the Mumbai conclave.

