Home Nation

Being pressured to withdraw complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Woman coach

The coach reiterated that she was contemplating moving the court against her "unjustified" suspension. She said that eight months ago, she had lodged a complaint against the Haryana minister.

Published: 17th August 2023 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A junior athletic coach, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, on Thursday alleged she is being "pressured" to withdraw her complaint.

"I am being pressured to withdraw the complaint. I am a victim, but I am treated worse than even an accused. The real accused continues to be a minister in the government. Right from day one, this government is trying to save Sandeep Singh. But I have taken a stand and I will fight for my rights," the woman coach told reporters here.

When asked who was putting pressure on her to withdraw the complaint, she reiterated that the media knows everything.

The coach was recently suspended from services over an alleged violation of service conduct rules. The suspension orders were issued by Haryana's sports department director Yashendra Singh on August 11.

The reasons for the suspension have though not been mentioned.

However, official sources said that her services had been placed under suspension over alleged indiscipline and violation of the service conduct rules.

The coach reiterated that she was contemplating moving the court against her "unjustified" suspension. She said that eight months ago, she had lodged a complaint against the Haryana minister.

An FIR was lodged against him by Chandigarh police and an SIT was set up, she said.

"But no charge sheet has been filed so far by the Chandigarh police and it seems they too are under pressure," she alleged.

Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a polygraph test in the sexual harassment case, the woman coach alleged, adding despite being an accused, Sandeep Singh was allowed to unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day and Independence Day.

To a question, she said she has full faith in the judicial system.

Sandeep Singh, who is presently the Minister of State, Printing and Stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain.

He was booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on the woman coach's complaint last year.

Police had later set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into the case.

Singh, who gave up the sports portfolio after being booked in connection with the case, had then said that he took the step on moral grounds.

He had claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach were baseless. The sports portfolio is presently with the chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
junior athletic coach sexual harassment Sandeep Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp