Being pressured to withdraw complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Woman coach

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A junior athletic coach, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, on Thursday alleged she is being "pressured" to withdraw her complaint.

"I am being pressured to withdraw the complaint. I am a victim, but I am treated worse than even an accused. The real accused continues to be a minister in the government. Right from day one, this government is trying to save Sandeep Singh. But I have taken a stand and I will fight for my rights," the woman coach told reporters here.

When asked who was putting pressure on her to withdraw the complaint, she reiterated that the media knows everything.

The coach was recently suspended from services over an alleged violation of service conduct rules. The suspension orders were issued by Haryana's sports department director Yashendra Singh on August 11.

The reasons for the suspension have though not been mentioned.

However, official sources said that her services had been placed under suspension over alleged indiscipline and violation of the service conduct rules.

The coach reiterated that she was contemplating moving the court against her "unjustified" suspension. She said that eight months ago, she had lodged a complaint against the Haryana minister.

An FIR was lodged against him by Chandigarh police and an SIT was set up, she said.

"But no charge sheet has been filed so far by the Chandigarh police and it seems they too are under pressure," she alleged.

Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a polygraph test in the sexual harassment case, the woman coach alleged, adding despite being an accused, Sandeep Singh was allowed to unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day and Independence Day.

To a question, she said she has full faith in the judicial system.

Sandeep Singh, who is presently the Minister of State, Printing and Stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain.

He was booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on the woman coach's complaint last year.

Police had later set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into the case.

Singh, who gave up the sports portfolio after being booked in connection with the case, had then said that he took the step on moral grounds.

He had claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach were baseless. The sports portfolio is presently with the chief minister.

