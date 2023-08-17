Home Nation

IIT Madras develops software solution for attacks on 5G networks 

The technology will scan for vulnerabilities in 5G telecom networks and reduce network downtime. 

Published: 17th August 2023

By Shalini Chandran
Express News Service

IIT Madras along with one of its incubated startups has developed a new software solution aimed at protecting 5G telecom networks. The technology will scan for vulnerabilities in 5G telecom networks and reduce network downtime. 

While traditional telecom networks were built using hardware components such as switches, around 90% of the 5G technology is implemented in software. A 5G network incorporates several software-based technologies such as NFV, SDN, and control plane/user plane segregation.

But, due to the same reason, the attack surface area increases and this can't be managed manually. The intervention of an automated process that monitors the system continuously is essential. 

The team has used ethical hacking for finding vulnerabilities in the system. They tested the functionality issue in the network and created various attack scenarios based on topology, feature interaction, and the number of nodes involved by following the defined 5G standards of 3GPP.

This solution has been manually tested in the 5G security lab of IITM Pravartak. Since it can help avoid attacks in advance, it protects organisations against loss and saves the credibility of the brands. 

The team is testing interoperability and security issues with multi-vendor products. Tests are conducted at the network packet level, the binary level, the code level and also using the code vulnerability scanners. A combination of all these methods will help reduce zero-day attacks by pre-emption mechanism.

Reducing zero-day vulnerabilities will reduce attack surface area, which in turn will reduce the need to pay a ransom and also decrease network downtime of 5G networks which are crucial for communication.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has been set up as a hub for technology innovation in sensors, networking, actuators and control systems (SNACS) and is supported by the Government of India's Department of Science and Technology (DST).

