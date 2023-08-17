Home Nation

Nagpur-Pune IndiGo flight's pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport

The 40-year-old pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight collapsed around 12 noon while sitting in the security hold area.

Published: 17th August 2023 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 05:30 PM

By PTI

NAGPUR: 40-year-old IndiGo pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said.

Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, they said.

Prima facie, he died of "cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function", said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was rushed.

Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, said their emergency team administered him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he did not respond.

Subramanyam was declared brought dead at the hospital.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today.

He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

