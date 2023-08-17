President Droupadi Murmu launches indigenously built warship Vindhyagiri

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched indigenously manufactured Vindhyagiri which is part of the ambitious seven stealth frigate ships being constructed under the project 17A at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata.

The sources confirmed that the seventh one is scheduled for launch in Mumbai on 1st of September

The plan, sources said, is to commission all seven warships into the Indian Navy between the years 2024 to 2026.

Project 17A Frigates are the follow-on class of the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons & sensors and platform management systems. Seven Project 17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE.

Following the launch, 'Vindhyagiri' will be berthed at the Outfitting Jetty at GRSE, to progress with remaining activities and equipment trials, in the run-up to their delivery and commissioning.

"Now the equipment and systems will get installed and the machinery will get energised. Further, the testing, tuning and trials will be done there." said the sources. "Once harbor trials are done it will go for sea trials."

President Droupadi Murmu breaks a coconut during the launch ceremony of Vindhyagiri, the sixth ship of project 17A of Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)

Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

The design of Advanced Stealth Frigates also showcases the prowess of the Warship Design Bureau, in designing technologically advanced warships for the Indian Navy. With the launch, the Nation's indigenous expertise and engineering capabilities received a major boost, reducing India's dependence on foreign suppliers, promoting self-reliance, and fostering a robust defence industrial base.

Over 75% of the orders of Project 17A, have been placed on indigenous firms including MSMEs, keeping in line with the Government's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) Economic development,

employment generation, growth of MSMEs, and ancillary industry in the country, are positive spin-offs of the shipbuilding project.

During the event, the President conveyed her profound satisfaction and heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable achievements of the Warship Design Bureau and other Naval Teams, in fulfilling the nation's aspiration of self-reliance in warship building. She also lauded GRSE for its unwavering commitment and steadfast support to warship production.

CV Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ajay Bhatt MoS Defence, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, other senior officers from the Indian Navy and MoD, were among the several dignitaries who attended the launch ceremony.



NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched indigenously manufactured Vindhyagiri which is part of the ambitious seven stealth frigate ships being constructed under the project 17A at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata. The sources confirmed that the seventh one is scheduled for launch in Mumbai on 1st of September The plan, sources said, is to commission all seven warships into the Indian Navy between the years 2024 to 2026.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Project 17A Frigates are the follow-on class of the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons & sensors and platform management systems. Seven Project 17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE. Following the launch, 'Vindhyagiri' will be berthed at the Outfitting Jetty at GRSE, to progress with remaining activities and equipment trials, in the run-up to their delivery and commissioning. "Now the equipment and systems will get installed and the machinery will get energised. Further, the testing, tuning and trials will be done there." said the sources. "Once harbor trials are done it will go for sea trials." President Droupadi Murmu breaks a coconut during the launch ceremony of Vindhyagiri, the sixth ship of project 17A of Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI) Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems. The design of Advanced Stealth Frigates also showcases the prowess of the Warship Design Bureau, in designing technologically advanced warships for the Indian Navy. With the launch, the Nation's indigenous expertise and engineering capabilities received a major boost, reducing India's dependence on foreign suppliers, promoting self-reliance, and fostering a robust defence industrial base. Over 75% of the orders of Project 17A, have been placed on indigenous firms including MSMEs, keeping in line with the Government's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) Economic development, employment generation, growth of MSMEs, and ancillary industry in the country, are positive spin-offs of the shipbuilding project. During the event, the President conveyed her profound satisfaction and heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable achievements of the Warship Design Bureau and other Naval Teams, in fulfilling the nation's aspiration of self-reliance in warship building. She also lauded GRSE for its unwavering commitment and steadfast support to warship production. CV Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ajay Bhatt MoS Defence, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, other senior officers from the Indian Navy and MoD, were among the several dignitaries who attended the launch ceremony.