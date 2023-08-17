Home Nation

Punjab's downstream districts flooded in the aftermath of Himachal rains

The catchment areas of Pong Dam on the Beas river and Bhakra-Nangal dam on the Sutlej river are in Himachal and both the dams continue to receive heavy inflow.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of flooded area due to torrential rain, in Rupnagar, Punjab on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Even as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, neighbouring Punjab is taking a hit. On Wednesday, 68 villages in Punjab were flooded after excess water from Bhakra and Pong dams were released.

The catchment areas of Pong Dam on the Beas River and Bhakra-Nangal Dam on the Sutlej River are in Himachal and both dams continue to receive heavy inflow.

At least 50 villages in the Gurdaspur district were flooded, as were 18 villages in the Ropar district. Officials said 500 people were rescued from Gurdaspur and over 250 from Ropar. Besides, a dozen villages in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts were also impacted. 

The Punjab government has sounded a red alert for Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Tarn Taran districts. The water level at Bhakra-Nangal dam has reached near its optimum of 1,680 feet and more water is likely to be released, which may exacerbate the flood situation. Bhakra Beas Management Board, which manages the Bhakra and Pong dams, said it will release water in a controlled manner.

The Ropar district administration has requested two units of the Army and two additional units of the National Disaster Response Force. Four NDRF units are already deployed in flood-affected villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PunjabHimachal PradeshHimachal pradesh rainsPunjab floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp