Bibek Debroy's article doesn't reflect our views or govt's: Economic Advisory Council

Debroy had earlier this week authored an article in Mint titled ' There is a case for 'we the people' to embrace a new Constitution' and termed the present Constitution a 'colonial legacy'.

Published: 18th August 2023 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Economist Bibek Debroy

Economist Bibek Debroy. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has distanced itself from its member Bibek Debroy's article suggesting embracing a new constitution, and said the article in no way reflects the views of EAC-PM or Government of India.

"The recent article by Dr @bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India," EAC-PM tweeted on Thursday.

EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to Government of India, specifically to Prime Minister.

Debroy is the chairman of the Council.

Although the tweet did not mention which article it was referring to, Debroy had earlier this week authored an article in Mint titled ' There is a case for 'we the people' to embrace a new Constitution' and termed the present Constitution a 'colonial legacy'.

"Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won't do. We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution," Debroy wrote.

The online edition of the article published on August 14 too has a disclaimer which read: "These are the author's personal views. In no way do they reflect the views of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister or Government of India."

Besides Debroy, EAC-PM has two full-time members -- Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi.

Its part-time members include Neelkant Mishra, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan.

Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy

