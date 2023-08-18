Not afraid of going to jail: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while addressing a public meeting in Bokaro, attacked the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the BJP govt is trying to intimidate the opposition parties through ED and CBI. "But I am not afraid of going jail," he said.

He further mentioned that the previous government has finished all the money. "When we raised our voices, they engaged ED and CBI behind me. A conspiracy was started to put me in jail. Nobody in Jharkhand is afraid of going to jail,” Soren said.

NDA is a group that does politics by making people fight each other, he added.

Soren further added that venom of caste and religion is being spread among the people of this country.

“NDA promotes mob-lynching by creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims, humiliating tribals and making them fight with each other in Manipur. They believe that their political aspirations will be fulfilled, but we will not let it happen and sabotage their plans,” Soren said.

Earlier, on August 8, the ED had sent summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam and was asked to appear for questioning at its zonal office in Ranchi on August 14, according to the ED sources but CM asked to withdraw it calling it a summons with political malfeasance. Soren was also grilled for about 10 hours on November 18, 2022, in connection with the case.

Soren was summoned by ED after Bishnu Kumar Agrawal, a well-known businessman who owns shopping malls and other business establishments, was arrested on August 1 and termed as being “habitually” involved in acquiring land in a fraudulent and illegal manner in connivance with government officials, including former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan.

Notably, Agrawal is the 13th person, including IAS and former Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan, to have been arrested by ED as part of its money laundering probe related to allegedly fraudulent sale-purchase of land in the state capital.

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while addressing a public meeting in Bokaro, attacked the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the BJP govt is trying to intimidate the opposition parties through ED and CBI. "But I am not afraid of going jail," he said. He further mentioned that the previous government has finished all the money. "When we raised our voices, they engaged ED and CBI behind me. A conspiracy was started to put me in jail. Nobody in Jharkhand is afraid of going to jail,” Soren said. NDA is a group that does politics by making people fight each other, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Soren further added that venom of caste and religion is being spread among the people of this country. “NDA promotes mob-lynching by creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims, humiliating tribals and making them fight with each other in Manipur. They believe that their political aspirations will be fulfilled, but we will not let it happen and sabotage their plans,” Soren said. Earlier, on August 8, the ED had sent summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam and was asked to appear for questioning at its zonal office in Ranchi on August 14, according to the ED sources but CM asked to withdraw it calling it a summons with political malfeasance. Soren was also grilled for about 10 hours on November 18, 2022, in connection with the case. Soren was summoned by ED after Bishnu Kumar Agrawal, a well-known businessman who owns shopping malls and other business establishments, was arrested on August 1 and termed as being “habitually” involved in acquiring land in a fraudulent and illegal manner in connivance with government officials, including former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan. Notably, Agrawal is the 13th person, including IAS and former Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan, to have been arrested by ED as part of its money laundering probe related to allegedly fraudulent sale-purchase of land in the state capital.