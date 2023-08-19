212 Meiteis who found shelter at a Buddhist monastery in Myanmar return to strife-torn Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At a time when Parliament was debating the burden of refugees from Myanmar, the neighbour had sheltered more than 400 refugees from strife-torn Manipur in a Buddhist monastery near Tamu. These refugees — a large majority of them Meiteis from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Kuki-majority Tengnoupal district — had escaped to Myanmar three months ago when the ethnic violence broke out on May 3. They started returning to Manipur in small batches from May itself.

Informing about the return of the Meitei citizens via a post on X (Formally Twitter), CM Biren Singh wrote, "Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis), who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil."

Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil.



A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home.… August 18, 2023

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen HS Sahi, and CO of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service."

Altogether 212 of them — the last and largest batch — were brought back to India on Friday. They are now lodged at an Assam Rifles camp in Moreh and will be taken to the Imphal valley soon.

It was the locals and monks of Bodhi Toya Monastery in Myanmar who provided the refugees from India with food and shelter for over three months.

Brojendra Meetei, who is among those brought back on Friday, told this newspaper some 400 Meiteis had fled to Myanmar on the night of May 3 when tribal mobs started attacking and burning down the houses of Meiteis.

“I was in the Moreh bazaar when the violence erupted. Most Meiteis fled to police stations and camps of Assam Rifles. Some 400 of us entered Myanmar at midnight and took refuge at the houses of some Meiteis we knew. The next morning, we went to stay at the houses of some Nepali (Gorkha) residents of Myanmar,” Meetei, a businessman, said.

He said these Myanmar nationals had advised them to go to a safer place as the military was carrying out an offensive against pro-democracy forces. “So, we all started walking and went to Tamu, 4 km away. We walked for another 3 km and took shelter at a Buddhist monastery,” Meetei said.

Myanmar nationals, he said, provided them with ration while the monks ensured shelter and drinking water. The monks also arranged a vehicle for the refugees for movement during medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Army said necessary administrative support in terms of shelter, food, and medical care was being provided to the people. They have been kept at a defence establishment.

“Persistent endeavours of Assam Rifles in close coordination with Civil Administration and Police ensured the safe return of 212 persons including 89 women & 37 children from Myanmar to Moreh Camp of Assam Rifles in #Manipur,” the Army’s Nagaland-based Spear Corps wrote on X, previously Twitter.

GUWAHATI: At a time when Parliament was debating the burden of refugees from Myanmar, the neighbour had sheltered more than 400 refugees from strife-torn Manipur in a Buddhist monastery near Tamu. These refugees — a large majority of them Meiteis from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Kuki-majority Tengnoupal district — had escaped to Myanmar three months ago when the ethnic violence broke out on May 3. They started returning to Manipur in small batches from May itself. Informing about the return of the Meitei citizens via a post on X (Formally Twitter), CM Biren Singh wrote, "Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis), who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil." Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil. A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home.…googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2023 "A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen HS Sahi, and CO of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service." Altogether 212 of them — the last and largest batch — were brought back to India on Friday. They are now lodged at an Assam Rifles camp in Moreh and will be taken to the Imphal valley soon. It was the locals and monks of Bodhi Toya Monastery in Myanmar who provided the refugees from India with food and shelter for over three months. Brojendra Meetei, who is among those brought back on Friday, told this newspaper some 400 Meiteis had fled to Myanmar on the night of May 3 when tribal mobs started attacking and burning down the houses of Meiteis. “I was in the Moreh bazaar when the violence erupted. Most Meiteis fled to police stations and camps of Assam Rifles. Some 400 of us entered Myanmar at midnight and took refuge at the houses of some Meiteis we knew. The next morning, we went to stay at the houses of some Nepali (Gorkha) residents of Myanmar,” Meetei, a businessman, said. He said these Myanmar nationals had advised them to go to a safer place as the military was carrying out an offensive against pro-democracy forces. “So, we all started walking and went to Tamu, 4 km away. We walked for another 3 km and took shelter at a Buddhist monastery,” Meetei said. Myanmar nationals, he said, provided them with ration while the monks ensured shelter and drinking water. The monks also arranged a vehicle for the refugees for movement during medical emergencies. Meanwhile, the Army said necessary administrative support in terms of shelter, food, and medical care was being provided to the people. They have been kept at a defence establishment. “Persistent endeavours of Assam Rifles in close coordination with Civil Administration and Police ensured the safe return of 212 persons including 89 women & 37 children from Myanmar to Moreh Camp of Assam Rifles in #Manipur,” the Army’s Nagaland-based Spear Corps wrote on X, previously Twitter.