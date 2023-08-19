Ragging 'probable cause', says Jadavpur University as three more arrested for student's death

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three more persons -- a student at Jadavpur University (JU) and two former students -- were arrested late on Friday in connection with the death of 17-year-old fresher Swapnodeep Kundu who was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed last week. The total arrests in this case, which triggered an uproar in Kolkata, have gone up to 12.

“All three arrested on Friday night were present in the hostel on August 9 night and are suspected to be involved in the events that led to the death of the first-year student,” said a police officer.

The officer said the names of the three accused, Sheikh Nasim Akhtar, Himanshu Karmakar and Satyabrata Roy, emerged during the course of interrogation of others who were rounded up earlier.

Replying to the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s queries, the university authorities said ragging seemed to be one of the “probable causes” behind Swapnodeep’s death.

Unhappy with the university’s earlier report on the incident and action taken following the tragedy, the central government’s statutory body asked the JU authorities to reply to its 12-point queries within a stipulated time.

ALSO READ | UGC reprimands Jadavpur varsity for 'generic' report on student death, lack of measures to curb ragging

The interim committee of the university that was set up to probe Swapnodeep’s death said in its reply, “Ragging seems to be one of the probable causes for the mishap; however, it is yet to be established. The enquiry process is still underway, and identification of perpetrators if any or the actual causes(s) responsible for the unfortunate death of the first-year undergraduate student is yet to be ascertained.”

The university reply to the UGC also says the victim was under “significant duress”.

Meanwhile, student wings affiliated to the Left Front, TMC and BJP staged demonstrations both inside and outside the university campus over the issue. While the student wing of the saffron camp staged a sit-in demonstration at 8B crossing in front of the institution, the TMC and Left Front shouted slogans in front of one of the university buildings.

The university authorities, following Swapnodeep’s death, swung into action by taking measures like segregating freshers from seniors by providing them separate lodging accommodation and restricting entry to the campus at night from outside.

KOLKATA: Three more persons -- a student at Jadavpur University (JU) and two former students -- were arrested late on Friday in connection with the death of 17-year-old fresher Swapnodeep Kundu who was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed last week. The total arrests in this case, which triggered an uproar in Kolkata, have gone up to 12. “All three arrested on Friday night were present in the hostel on August 9 night and are suspected to be involved in the events that led to the death of the first-year student,” said a police officer. The officer said the names of the three accused, Sheikh Nasim Akhtar, Himanshu Karmakar and Satyabrata Roy, emerged during the course of interrogation of others who were rounded up earlier.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Replying to the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s queries, the university authorities said ragging seemed to be one of the “probable causes” behind Swapnodeep’s death. Unhappy with the university’s earlier report on the incident and action taken following the tragedy, the central government’s statutory body asked the JU authorities to reply to its 12-point queries within a stipulated time. ALSO READ | UGC reprimands Jadavpur varsity for 'generic' report on student death, lack of measures to curb ragging The interim committee of the university that was set up to probe Swapnodeep’s death said in its reply, “Ragging seems to be one of the probable causes for the mishap; however, it is yet to be established. The enquiry process is still underway, and identification of perpetrators if any or the actual causes(s) responsible for the unfortunate death of the first-year undergraduate student is yet to be ascertained.” The university reply to the UGC also says the victim was under “significant duress”. Meanwhile, student wings affiliated to the Left Front, TMC and BJP staged demonstrations both inside and outside the university campus over the issue. While the student wing of the saffron camp staged a sit-in demonstration at 8B crossing in front of the institution, the TMC and Left Front shouted slogans in front of one of the university buildings. The university authorities, following Swapnodeep’s death, swung into action by taking measures like segregating freshers from seniors by providing them separate lodging accommodation and restricting entry to the campus at night from outside.