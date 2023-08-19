Home Nation

Rahul will contest LS poll from Amethi: UPCC chief says, and clarifies later 

He also told however it is upon AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and in-charge of party affairs in UP, to choose a seat for herself.

Ajay Rai

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Ajay Rai. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The newly-appointed president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ajay Rai, the former MLA, said that the senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, his traditional seat and the stronghold of Gandhi family. However, it was upon AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and in-charge of party affairs in UP, to choose a seat for herself.

“If Priyankaji will want to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, every Congress worker will put his/her blood and sweat to ensure her victory,” said Rai while interacting with media persons at Varanasi airport while returning from Delhi to a rousing welcome by the Congress cadre on Friday.

Rai was received by the Congress workers amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on his first arrival in Varanasi after becoming the UPCC chief.

Scores of party workers from Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Kaushambi, and other districts had converged in Varanasi to welcome him. Replying to the queries of media persons, Rai said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for showing their trust in a worker like me. I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, and I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the top leadership. Congress is not just a party for me but is like a mother. I will fulfill my responsibility with all my dedication.”

He further said, “As the state president, my main goal will be to give importance to grassroots workers, make the organization active, and connect Dalits, farmers, women, youth, and middle-class people with Congress. My first target is to organize and ensure a grand comeback of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019. Attacking Smriti Irani, Rai said that she had proved to be an utter failure and that she could not fulfill her promises. “Ask her what happened to her promise of Rs 13 a kg sugar,” he said.

‘Rahul’s soldier’
UPCC chief Ajai Rai said he is a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, and that he will try his best to live up to the expectations of the top leadership. He said Congress is not just a party but is like a mother to him.

