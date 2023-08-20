Home Nation

65-year-old man killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer.

Published: 20th August 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhad_Maoist

Security personnel patrolling in the Saranda forest area in operation against Maoists. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday.

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in Goilkera police station area, they said.

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The man had no links with the police, he said.

The Maoists allegedly slit the throat of the man on Saturday night, and dumped the body, he added.

A search operation was underway to find those involved in the killing, the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Singhbhum Maoists Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp