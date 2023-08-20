65-year-old man killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday.

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in Goilkera police station area, they said.

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The man had no links with the police, he said.

The Maoists allegedly slit the throat of the man on Saturday night, and dumped the body, he added.

A search operation was underway to find those involved in the killing, the SP said.

CHAIBASA: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday. The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in Goilkera police station area, they said. A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The man had no links with the police, he said. The Maoists allegedly slit the throat of the man on Saturday night, and dumped the body, he added. A search operation was underway to find those involved in the killing, the SP said.