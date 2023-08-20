New Delhi: Hate speech erupts at Hindu Mahapanchayat in Jantar Mantar, police step in and call a halt

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The partition will be incomplete as long as a single Muslim stays in this country, declared the president of a little-known Hindutva outfit at a Hindu Mahapanchayat held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday (August 20) before the police intervened and stopped the event.

The Mahapanchayat was organised by All India Sanatan Foundation and other related Hindutva outfits against the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh on July 31.

The Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta launched his speech by castigating the incumbent BJP-ruled government in Haryana for failing to stop the clashes in Nuh and not being able to "sanitize" the area which, he said, is day after day becoming a hub of criminals especially those involved in cyber crimes.

Gupta further demanded the setting up of a CRPF camp or an Army cantonment in Nuh to instill fear in the minds of the criminals. However, as he proceeded further, the Hindu Sena chief declared that the partition will be incomplete as long as a single Muslim stays in this country.

"This country was divided in 1947 on the basis of religion and as long as a single Muslim is living in this country, the partition will remain incomplete," Gupta thundered from the podium.

Immediately, two Delhi Police officers clambered up the stage and one of them announced how the police department had repeatedly warned the organisers not to resort to hate speech and target any particular community, and since the speakers have failed to abide by it, the officer added, "We got to end this event right now and we request you to disperse."

Following this, a minor argument broke out between the cops and members of the Mahapanchayat after which 5-6 people were briefly detained by the police.

It may be recalled that the Nuh violence claimed six lives including that of two Home Guard Jawans. The violence broke out following clashes between the mob and the participants of the Jalabhishek Yatra. A self-proclaimed cow vigilante Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi was arrested by Haryana Police recently from Faridabad in connection with the clashes. It has been reported that a few "triggering" videos on social media by Monu Monesar, who is an accused in the Bhiwani double-murder case, and Bittu Bajrangi, set the stages for the Nuh violence.



