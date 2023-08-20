Home Nation

One more held in Jadavpur University student death case

Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony.

Published: 20th August 2023 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

An Image of the Jadavpur University in Kolkata, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

KOLKATA: One more former student of Jadavpur University was arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student earlier this month after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed, taking the total number of people apprehended in the case to 13, an officer said on Sunday.

The name of the ex-student surfaced during the interrogation of others apprehended in the case, he said.

The police had on Friday arrested three current students of the varsity in connection with its probe into the death of the undergraduate student Swapnodeep Kundu.

The three are now in police custody.

Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building.

They are also now in police custody.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal questioned some of the past and present students of Jadavpur University arrested in connection with the case.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9.

His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

On Friday, the police had reconstructed the crime scene to understand what exactly happened in the hostel on the night of August 9.

The prestigious 67-year-old university has also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

ALSO READ | UGC reprimands Jadavpur varsity for 'generic' report on student death, lack of measures to curb ragging

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University student death Swapnodeep Kundu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp