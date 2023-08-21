Dalit man dies in police custody in Jharkhand; family alleges he was beaten to death

By IANS

RANCHI: A Dalit man has allegedly died in police custody in Giridih district of Jharkhand. The family of the deceased claimed that he died after being beaten up by the police, and are demanding action against the officers responsible for the crime.

However, the police say that the man, identified as Nago Pasi, died of a heart attack.

Pasi was brought to Bengabad police station in Giridih district for questioning in connection with the murder of his mother. The body of Pasi’s 80-year-old mother, Anpi Devi, was found near a school in Chattabad village on Sunday. A report said that she was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Nago Pasi's death spread on Monday morning, a large number of people gathered near the police station. The villagers are planning to stage a demonstration with his body. The deceased belonged to a Dalit community, called Pasi.

The family members of Nago say that when they reached the police station on Sunday evening, they were not allowed to meet him. When they went to the police station again on Monday morning, they were informed about his death.

The family alleged that he was brutally beaten to death in the police station. The police are lying that he died due to illness to shield themselves. The family is demanding that a high-level inquiry should be conducted and action should be taken against the guilty policemen.

On the other hand, the police say that during interrogation, Nago Pasi suffered a heart attack and was taken to Giridih Sadar Hospital, where he died.

After getting information about the incident, the villagers gathered at Giridih Sadar Hospital and are planning to gherao the police station. Additional police force has been deployed at the Bengabad police station.

(With inputs from Online Desk.)

