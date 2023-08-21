Home Nation

Jharkhand: Maoist groups beat up five security guards, set weighbridge on fire

Jharkhand Lal Tiger, a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident by leaving a pamphlet behind.

By PTI

LATEHAR: Five security guards were assaulted and a weighbridge of DVC coal mines in Jharkhand's Latehar district was set on fire by a Maoist faction on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 2 am in the Tubed DVC coal mines area under the Latehar Police Station limits, around 110 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident by leaving a pamphlet there, Latehar Police Station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar said.

"Five private security guards were beaten up by the Maoist group and a truck-weighing unit was torched," he said.

In the pamphlet, the group of red rebels threatened that the company has to face consequences if the mining work continues without any discussion with the outfit.

