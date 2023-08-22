Home Nation

Restore essential documents lost by residents, upgrade Manipur Victim Compensation Scheme: SC panel

The court said it will pass procedural directions on August 25 to facilitate the functioning of the panel headed by former judge Gita Mittal.

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Gita Mittal.

Justice Gita Mittal. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-judge committee formed by the Supreme Court to oversee relief and rehabilitation in Manipur, on Monday submitted three reports in the court suggesting reconstruction of documents of the affected people and compensation. The court said it will pass procedural directions on August 25 to facilitate the functioning of the panel headed by former judge Gita Mittal.

The reports highlight the need for reconstructing essential documents lost by residents, upgradation of the Manipur Victim Compensation Scheme (MVCS) and appointment of domain experts to facilitate the panel’s work in core areas. The core areas included violence, comprehensive psychological assistance and mental health care, medical care and health, relief camps, and data reporting and monitoring.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, “The first of the three reports highlights the loss of essential documentation of the residents of Manipur who have been dishoused. The committee suggests the appointment of a nodal officer to take charge of the reconstruction of the documents.”

In the second report, the committee suggested substantial improvement of the MVCS since it barred the victims from receipt of compensation from any other scheme. In other states, if a victim has got benefits under any other scheme, it is taken into consideration while deciding the relief under the new scheme. The report suggested upgrading MVCS to bring it in conformity with the one mooted by NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).

Directions
The procedural directions the SC intends to issue include funding, setting up a web portal and other infra requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gita Mittal Manipur Manipur violence MVCS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp