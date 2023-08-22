Restore essential documents lost by residents, upgrade Manipur Victim Compensation Scheme: SC panel

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-judge committee formed by the Supreme Court to oversee relief and rehabilitation in Manipur, on Monday submitted three reports in the court suggesting reconstruction of documents of the affected people and compensation. The court said it will pass procedural directions on August 25 to facilitate the functioning of the panel headed by former judge Gita Mittal.

The reports highlight the need for reconstructing essential documents lost by residents, upgradation of the Manipur Victim Compensation Scheme (MVCS) and appointment of domain experts to facilitate the panel’s work in core areas. The core areas included violence, comprehensive psychological assistance and mental health care, medical care and health, relief camps, and data reporting and monitoring.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, “The first of the three reports highlights the loss of essential documentation of the residents of Manipur who have been dishoused. The committee suggests the appointment of a nodal officer to take charge of the reconstruction of the documents.”

In the second report, the committee suggested substantial improvement of the MVCS since it barred the victims from receipt of compensation from any other scheme. In other states, if a victim has got benefits under any other scheme, it is taken into consideration while deciding the relief under the new scheme. The report suggested upgrading MVCS to bring it in conformity with the one mooted by NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).

Directions

The procedural directions the SC intends to issue include funding, setting up a web portal and other infra requirements.

