17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed on Wednesday around 9:30 am, killing at least 17 workers.

The incident occurred at Sairang, 25 km from the state capital Aizawl. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am.

“Seventeen persons are confirmed dead. We are waiting for further updates,” Sabyasachi De, who is the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, told this newspaper.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences over the tragic incident. "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he wrote on X (f.k.a Twitter)

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.



Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana told the Assembly that around 35-40 workers were at the site when the mishap occurred and 17 of them had died.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rex Vanchhawng and a medical team from the health department rushed to the site. Further details are awaited.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the…

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

GUWAHATI: An under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed on Wednesday around 9:30 am, killing at least 17 workers. The incident occurred at Sairang, 25 km from the state capital Aizawl. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am. “Seventeen persons are confirmed dead. We are waiting for further updates,” Sabyasachi De, who is the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, told this newspaper.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences over the tragic incident. "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he wrote on X (f.k.a Twitter) Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023 Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana told the Assembly that around 35-40 workers were at the site when the mishap occurred and 17 of them had died. Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rex Vanchhawng and a medical team from the health department rushed to the site. Further details are awaited. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023