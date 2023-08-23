In strife-torn Manipur, Kuki and Meitei academicians make a joint appeal for peace

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the embers of ethnic clashes continue to flare in Manipur, two academicians from the warring communities shared the dais and made a fervent appeal for peace.

Dr T Tombing, a Kuki and Dr Yengkhom Jilangamba, a Meitei, were together in their call for peace.

In the presence of Fr Thomas Menamparampil, a retired archbishop, on the dais, Dr T Tombing and Dr Yengkhom Jilangamba listened to the speakers, including intellectuals, who called for peace and brotherhood, with rapt attention. Later, they stood together in absolute bonhomie as they answered queries from media persons.

Dr Tombing, who teaches at the National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam said only the return of peace could lead to reconciliation.

“Peace may be the first step ahead. Secondly, the concerns of the victims from both sides have to be addressed,” he said.

“The State has to play a very important role to ensure that the idea of justice is writ large in their actions, deeds and intentions,” he categorically stated.

Dr Jilangamba, who teaches at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati campus, felt different groups could play different roles in bringing about peace and normalcy. He said not only the State, but the media could also play an important role in restoring peace.

“The civil society groups, especially those in other parts of the region, can play a very constructive role. They can send across a message that the people in the neighbourhood are equally concerned about bringing peace in Manipur,” Dr Jilangamba said.

He said if different groups and organisations of the Northeast come together and stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur, it would help restore peace.

Assam’s well-known scholar Dr Hiren Gohain said the immediate concern of everyone should be to give peace a chance.

“We all must think and work on how we can bring about peace in this environment of hostility. It is important for people from both communities to come together. They should keep talking to each other,” Dr Gohain said.

The Axom Nagarik Samaj, a citizens’ group, had organised the event to make an appeal for peace in Manipur. Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan was among the speakers.

