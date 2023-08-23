Home Nation

India's moon moment is here: A small step for Chandrayaan-3, a giant leap for our country

The Vikram lander has made history by becoming the first to land in this region of the moon. The lander and rover have a mission life of one lunar day (14 Earth days).

A man cheering for the successful landing of India’s moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

India's moon moment is finally here.

Chandrayaan-3 kept its tryst with destiny on Tuesday, soft landing on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday a month and nine days after its take-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

The moon's South Pole, where it made the landing, is a permanently shadowed region that scientists believe is rich in resources and can offer ideal landing sites for manned missions in the future.

