India's moon moment is here: A small step for Chandrayaan-3, a giant leap for our country
The Vikram lander has made history by becoming the first to land in this region of the moon. The lander and rover have a mission life of one lunar day (14 Earth days).
Published: 23rd August 2023 06:04 PM | Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 06:27 PM | A+A A-
India's moon moment is finally here.
Chandrayaan-3 kept its tryst with destiny on Tuesday, soft landing on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday a month and nine days after its take-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
The moon's South Pole, where it made the landing, is a permanently shadowed region that scientists believe is rich in resources and can offer ideal landing sites for manned missions in the future.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
'India