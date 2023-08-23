Patna: Judicial magistrate booked for wife's death; her parents allege dowry torture

By Online Desk

A case has been registered against a Judicial Magistrate of the Patna Civil Court Prateek Shall under the Danapur police station for allegedly torturing his wife for dowry.

The deceased Chandini Chanda died at Raja Bazar Paras Hospital recently. Her parents have accused her husband and in-laws of allegedly murdering her.

"The deceased is the wife of a Judicial Magistrate in Patna City Civil Court. Her family members have alleged dowry murder. The entire matter is being investigated," Danapur SHO said.

"On August 14, we received information that my daughter was unwell and is admitted to a private hospital. Later, when there was no improvement, we admitted her to Paras Hospital where she died during treatment. My daughter's in-laws often harassed her for dowry. They are responsible for her death," the father of the deceased, Ashok Kumar, told a media outlet.

Chandini married Prateek on 11 May 2022. A Hindi media outlet said that Chandini's parents gave Rs 22 lakh in cash and a four-wheeler worth Rs 18 lakh as dowry.

Speaking to Janmanch, Chandini's mother said that her daughter's in-laws used to never allow her to come home, threatening her that if she went back, she would not be allowed to return to their place ("Mayike jaogi toh wapas nahi aane denge"). She also said that her daughter's mobile phone was taken away by the in-laws.

The mother alleged that Prateek Shall used to demand lakhs of rupees from them from time to time. "The last time when I talked to her (Chandini), she told me not to say anything to them. My daughter used to say, he is a Judge, he will trap you all," she said.

