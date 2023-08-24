Defence Council approves armed forces' proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday granted approval to multiple defence proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore with an aim to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

The MoD in a statement said, "A Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore on August 24, 2023."

The projects approved will add to the capabilities of the Air Force, Army and Navy.

The MoD said, "To enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force, the DAC has granted AoN for procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of helicopters."

The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The DAC has also accorded AoN for procurement of a Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel and spares and casualty evacuation on the battlefield.

Proposals for procurement of a 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Bridge Laying Tank (BLT) have also been given the go-ahead by the DAC.

While induction of LMG will enhance the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, the induction of BLT will result in faster movement of Mechanised Forces.

The AoN for procurement of ruggedised Laptops and Tablets for the Indian Army under Project Shakti has also been accorded. All these procurements will be sourced from Indigenous vendors only.

The operational capability of the MH-60R Helicopters of the Indian Navy will be enhanced as "the DAC has accorded AoN for procurement of weapons for the same."

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process.

The DAC is the highest decision-making body on policy and capital acquisition matters concerning the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard.

